Aug. 2, 2018
Damen Robish, a member of the Menno Mad Frogs, is greeted at home plate after hitting a home run during the team’s victory in the District 6B Amateur Baseball Tournament game against the Tabor Bluebirds Saturday evening, July 28. The Menno squad fought off a comeback attempt by Tabor to win the championship game 10-6. The Mad Frogs went a perfect 3-0 in the tournament to earn a berth in the 2018 South Dakota State Amateur Baseball Tournament in Sioux Falls. The team is scheduled to take on Garretson at 1 p.m. Friday, Aug. 3 at Augustana University in Sioux Falls.
PHOTO BY ERIK KAUFMAN