Aug. 9, 2018
Kyle Petarek, playing catcher for the Menno Mad Frogs, applies a tag to get a runner out at home during the team’s first-round game against Garretson at the South Dakota State B Amateur Baseball Tournament in Sioux Falls Friday afternoon, Aug. 3. The Mad Frogs drew a tough team for their first-round game, and fell by a score of 8-2 to end their season. The Menno Mad Frogs, who claimed the District 6B Amateur Baseball Tournament title last week, finished their season 12-5.
PHOTO BY ERIK KAUFMAN