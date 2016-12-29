Dec. 29, 2016
Workers with Total Stop Food Store in Menno stock the shelves with inventory at the new location on Highway 18 Thursday afternoon, Dec. 22. The store, formerly known as Menno Food Market, is in the process of moving to the location, after closing the doors at its pervious long-time home on Fifth Street in Menno, Monday evening, Dec. 26. Jeff Nielsen, who purchased the business in September, said the store should be running at full capacity within a week.
PHOTO BY ERIK KAUFMAN
Read more...