July 26, 2018
Dylan Lehr, left fielder for the Menno Mad Frogs, tracks down a fly ball during the team’s first-round game against Scotland in the District 6B Amateur Baseball Tournament in Lesterville Thursday evening, July 19. The Mad Frogs went on to win the game by a score of 21-0 and were scheduled to play Lesterville Tuesday evening, July 24. Watch upcoming issues of the Hutchinson Herald for more on the Menno team’s journey to the 2018 South Dakota State B Amatuer Baseball Tournament.
PHOTO BY ERIK KAUFMAN