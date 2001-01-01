Oct. 19, 2017
Shirley Weisser, Delmont, prepares kuchen at the 2017 Oktoberfest at the Menno City-School Auditorium Saturday evening, Oct. 14. The venue was packed for the annual celebration of German-Russian heritage, food and music. The event, sponsored by the Sodak Stamm Germans from Russia Heritage Society features a large meal that traditionally includes kuchen, bratwurst, liverwurst and pickled watermelon. See page 11 for more images from the event.
PHOTO BY ERIK KAUFMAN
