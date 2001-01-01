Oct. 26, 2017

News Updates

The Menno High School girls volleyball team will host two first-round Region 5B Tournament games Tuesday evening, Oct. 31. Canistota, the No. 1 seed in the tournament, will take on the winner of a play-in game between Gayville-Volin and Viborg-Hurley at 6 p.m. at the Menno Gymnasium. Menno, the No. 4 seed in the tournament, will play Alcester-Hudson, The No. 5 seed, in a match scheduled for 7:30 p.m.



Bridgewater-Emery, the No. 2 seed, will host the other two first-round matches. They will play Irene-Wakonda, the No. 7 seed, at 6 p.m. in Emery. Freeman Public, the No. 3 seed, will then take on Freeman Academy/Marion, the No. 6 seed, in the 7:30 p.m. game.



Watch the Nov. 2 print edition of the Hutchinson Herald for more information.



