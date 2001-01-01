Oct. 26, 2017
Morgan Edelman, a freshman at Menno Public School, runs in the girls race at the 2017 South Dakota State B Cross-Country Meet at the Hart Ranch Camping Resort in Rapid City Saturday afternoon, Oct. 21. Edelman was one of three runners competing from Menno, with Joseph Grassmid and Kadeyn Ulmer also running in the boys division. Edelman was the top finisher for Menno, placing in 55th out of 114 runners on a time of 22:14.33.
PHOTO BY ERIK KAUFMAN
