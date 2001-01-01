Oct. 19, 2017 - Oktoberfest

Attendees at the 2017 Oktoberfest in Menno made their way through the serving line Saturday evening, Oct. 14.
The floor of the Menno City-School Auditorium was filled to capacity for the 2017 Oktoberfest.
The 2017 Oktoberfest in Menno again featured a traditional-style German meal that featured bratwurst, liverwurst, pickled watermelon and kuchen.
The Gospel Gold quartet opened the musical portion of the event Saturday evening, Oct. 14.
Dozens of volunteers helped feed the large crowd. The Oktoberfest event is sponsored by the Sodak Stamm Germans from Russia Heritage Society.
PHOTOS BY ERIK KAUFMAN