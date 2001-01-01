June 22, 2017
Dr. Charlene Crosswait, superintendent of the Menno School District, speaks with district patrons during the public informational meeting Monday evening, June 12 at the Menno City-School Auditorium. About 50 members of the public showed up to hear the second presentation on an expansion project at the school building complex. Meeting in regular session later in the evening, the Menno Board of Education voted to move forward with the project, which adds classrooms and relocates the community wellness center and library.
PHOTO BY ERIK KAUFMAN