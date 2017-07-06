July 6, 2017 - Fourth of July parade

PHOTOS BY ERIK KAUFMAN

The Menno High School Class of 1967 also took part in the July 4 parade festivities.Hundreds of spectators lined the parade route, enjoying the spectacle and pleasant weather, which saw temperatures rise into the 80s under sunny skies.The Menno High School marching band took up their usual position near the front of the parade Tuesday morning, July 4.Passengers on the float sponsored by Schultz Brothers Dairy toss candy to the crowd during the Fourth of July parade in Menno Tuesday morning, July 4.An American flag waves in the breeze as it rides along the Fourth of July parade route Tuesday morning, July 4 in Menno.Visitors to the Fourth of July parade could see examples of antique cars, trucks and tractors decked out in red, white and blue accessories.Spectators took in the parade on Fifth Street and all along the planned parade route Tuesday, July 4.Members of the Menno Swim Team ride on their float in the Fourth of July parade in Menno Tuesday morning, July 4. The float, which took first place in the youth category, was one of dozens that took part in the annual event. For a list of winners in the event, see the July 6 print edition of theCindy Kirschenman throws candy to the crowd during the July 4 parade.The Mettler Implement float in the Fouth of July parade featured a rotating stack of blocks. The parade features entries of all shapes and sizes from communities near and far. Decorated floats, vintage cars and trucks, farm machinery and local emergency vehicles all made their way down Fifth Street and along the parade route.Dr. LeRoy and Donna Friesen greet the parade route crowd as they ride in the back of the Northwest Veterinary and Supply entry Tuesday morning.Crowds enjoyed warm weather and clear skies during the parade Tuesday morning, July 4.