June 15, 2017
Daniel Mettler, right, owner of Mettler Implement on Highway 18 in Menno, reviews preliminary plans for a construction project that is expected to improve safety on the road during a public meeting hosted by the South Dakota Department of Transportation Thursday evening, June 8 at the Rames-Bender Post 152 of the American Legion in Menno. At left, Brandon Riss, a road design engineer with the SDDOT, points out aspects of the project. The project is expected to begin construction in 2021.
PHOTO BY ERIK KAUFMAN