June 29, 2017

PHOTO BY ERIK KAUFMAN

The American flag flies over the Menno Fire Hall on a clear, sunny Monday, June 26 morning. Flags and other July 4 decorations could be seen around town this week as the community anticipates the annual Independence Day celebration in Menno. Many events are scheduled for the holiday, including the annual Menno Road Races, the July 4 parade, the Menno FFA pork barbecue, the baseball game between Menno and Scotland and the fireworks display following the game at the Menno Baseball Field. See next week’s Hutchinson Herald for more on the July 4 holiday.