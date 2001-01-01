March 9, 2017
Volunteers Del Ray Edelman, right, and Justin Edelman take over the sausage preparation duties outside the Menno City-School Auditorium during the annual Pancake and Sausage Day Saturday morning, March 4. The pair were among about 60 volunteers with the Menno Community Club and Menno Area Development Corporation who helped prepare and serve pancakes and sausages to dozens of visitors during the annual fundraiser. Funds brought in through freewill donations go toward various projects sponsored by the two community organizations.
PHOTO BY ERIK KAUFMAN