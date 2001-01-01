March 16, 2017

PHOTO BY ERIK KAUFMAN

Menno residents could be seen around town Monday morning, March 13 shoveling sidewalks, snow blowing driveways and generally digging out from under a weekend snowfall. Menno received about 4 inches of snow during the Sunday storm. While locals may have moved the snow out of their way, it was expected to stay around during the week due to subfreezing temperatures that were forecast for most of the week. That trend should change Thursday, when highs are forecast to be in the mid-50s. For more on the recent stretch of weather, see the full report on the lower left portion of this page of the