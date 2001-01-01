March 2, 2017

Menno High School junior Paige Heckenlaible makes a nice entry pass into the lane during the Wolves' District 9B Tournament game against Freeman last week Tuesday, Feb. 21. The Wolves, seeded third, faced a tough test against the second-seed Flyers and struggled against their pressur edefense, ultimately falling 53-20. Freeman went on to lose the district championship game to top-seeded Parker. Menno finished the season 9-12, but will return four juniors and four sophomores from this year's team, setting the Wolves up for an improved campaign that starts in just nine months.PHOTO BY JEREMY WALTNER