March 23, 2017
Olivia Sayler, Adie Rempfer and Elly Fischer participate in a jump rope session during morning recess Monday, March 20 outside Menno Public School. Children throughout Menno Elementary School were taking advantage of the first day of spring, which saw temperatures climb into the high 50s. It was a far cry from the prior Monday, where Menno residents and other communities around southeast South Dakota were digging out from under 4-inches of snowfall. The forecast calls for precipitation over the weekend with temperatures in the mid-40s.
PHOTO BY ERIK KAUFMAN