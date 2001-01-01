April 6, 2017 - Open Door Fire

PHOTOS BY ERIK KAUFMAN

PHOTO BY CINDY AISENBREY

Firefighters used a portable bladder set up on Fifth Street to help supply water for the fight against the fire that claimed The Open Door Cafe in Menno early Monday morning, April 3.Members of the Menno Fire Department prepare to continue work against the dowtown Menno fire that destroyed The Open Door Cafe Monday, April 3. Fire departments from five communities – Menno, Scotland, Lesterville, Freeman and Yankton – worked together to stop the fire.Firefighters keep watch over the remains of The Open Door Cafe, which was destroyed by fire Monday morning, April 3. The fire was reported just before 3 a.m., and emergency crews were on the scene into mid-morning. Traffic on Fifth Street between Railway Street and Poplar Street was shut down for the majority of the day to allow firefighters to work.Firefighters use an aerial water hose to help snuff flames during the fire at The Open Door Cafe Monday morning, April 3. The specialized equipment was provided by the Yankton Fire Department, one of several fire departments to assist during the emergency.Firefighters enter the remains of The Open Door Cafe to inspect for flareups Monday morning, April 3. The rest of the structure of the building was torn down late Monday afternoon.This photo, taken on Fifth Street looking to the southeast, shows Menno Mercantile, The Open Door Cafe and the building housing Bierle Insurance and The Cutting Edge salon. Both adjacent buildings suffered smoke damage but survived the incident.Jerome Hoff, who owns The Open Door Cafe with his wife, Rita, waits to be interviewed by a member of the media during the aftermath of the fire that destroyed the business Monday morning, April 3. The Hoffs had owned and operated the cafe since 1986.Bystanders watch as the remains of The Open Door Cafe are demolished Monday afternoon, April 3, following a five-alarm fire that destroyed the building, which was built in 1947.