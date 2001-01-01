Feb. 23, 2017

In control

Kyle Munkvold (20), a member of the Menno High School boys basketball team, looks for an open lane during the Wolves’ game against the Freeman Academy/Marion Bearcats Thursday evening, Feb. 16 in Marion. The Wolves dominated the game from start to finish, posting a winning score of 50-33 and moving the team to 9-9 on the year. Though the regular season schedule was not complete by the time this issue of the Herald went to press, the Wolves were expected to play in the District 9B Boys Basketball Tournament Tuesday evening, Feb. 28, against Scotland in Freeman at approximately 8 p.m., following the first game. For more on the 2017 boys district tournament, watch upcoming issues of the Hutchinson Herald.