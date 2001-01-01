March 30, 2017
Though the Menno Athletic Field was quiet Monday afternoon, March 27, hurdles on the track indicated that practices had begun for the 2017 track and field season. The Menno High School track and field team began their season with the Dan Lennon Relays in Vermillion last week and will continue with the Scotland Relays Tuesday, April 4. For more on the 2017 track season, see the full article below or see last week’s Hutchinson Herald for the full season schedule.
PHOTO BY ERIK KAUFMAN