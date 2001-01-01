Feb. 16, 2017

PHOTO BY ERIK KAUFMAN

Kiara Nusz goes up for two points against the Colome Cowgirls last weekend. The Menno High School girls basketball team secured a win against Colome Saturday afternoon, Feb. 11, at the Menno Gymnasium by a score of 56-31. The game was part of a double-header with the Menno High School boys basketball team, which lost to the Cowboys 44-66 later in the day. The District 9B tournament for both girls and boys is approaching, with both teams hoping to take advantage of a chance to advance to the Region 5B Tournament. Watch upcoming issues of the Hutchinson Herald for more on the boys’ and girls’ basketball seasons.