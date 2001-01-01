Feb. 9, 2017

PHOTO BY ERIK KAUFMAN

Don Fischer, left, greets Albert and Esther Luikens at the Groundhog Day event at the United Olivet Church in Olivet Wednesday morning, Feb. 1. The event, being held for the 62nd time and once again hosted by the men of the church, again drew hundreds of visitors to the meal of pancakes and patty sausages. The event is free to the public but freewill donations are welcome, the proceeds from which go toward improvements at the church and other projects. Men from the church prepare and serve up the food from late morning through early evening, allowing folks to stop by for a bite for lunch, dinner or both.