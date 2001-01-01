November 15, 2018
The Rames-Bender Post 152 of the American Legion in Menno held a dedication ceremony for two new stones that were recently added to the Menno Veterans Memorial at Menno City Park Sunday, Nov. 11. The two markers display the names of Menno-area veterans who served in the United States military. Robert Rennolet, commander of Post 152, said that additional markers would be added to the memorial in the near future. Above, attendees at the dedication ceremony examine the new markers.
PHOTO BY ERIK KAUFMAN