Nov. 22, 2018
Signage that adorned the Menno Mercantile building at 208 N. Fifth Street in Menno sits in front of the building prior to the auction Tuesday, Nov. 20 that will see the building, lot and items such as old equipment manuals sold. The business became Menno Mercantile in 1919 after the location served as a lumber yard and implement. According to Menno: The First 100 Years:1879-1979, in 1953 August Nusz, Martha Nusz, Rumie Nusz, Sam Nusz and Andrew Nusz became the sole business shareholders.
PHOTO BY ERIK KAUFMAN