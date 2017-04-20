April 20, 2017
Raylynn Sanborn, left, 3, and Annamarie Sanborn, right, 5, go through the Easter eggs they found while participating in the hunt held at the Menno-Olivet Care Center Saturday afternoon, April 15. They are assisted by Aaron Sanborn, 6 months, and their mom Michelle Sanborn. Dozens of children of a variety of ages took part in the event, which is an annual tradition at the facility.
PHOTO BY ERIK KAUFMAN
The Menno High School boys and girls track teams hosted the Menno Relays Thursday, April 13 at the Menno Athletic Field. Click here for images from the event.