April 13, 2017

PHOTO BY ERIK KAUFMAN

Open Door Cafe was represented in a pile of charred concrete, old chairs and other debris. The loss of the cafe, which has been owned and operated by Jerome and Rita Hoff since 1986, in an early-morning fire Monday, April 3, has left a noticeable hole on Fifth Street. Cars that would line both sides of the street during the lunch hour have disappeared as patrons of the former cafe sought meals and conversation at other locations around the community. Jerome Hoff said recently that he was waiting for one more report from an inspector before he began the final cleanup process at the site.