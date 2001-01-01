Dec. 22, 2016

PHOTO BY ERIK KAUFMAN

Menno city workers team up to clear the streets of snow in Menno Monday morning, Dec. 19. It was a weekend of harsh weather in Menno and the surrounding area. Friday saw 5 inches of snow fall in town, and Saturday, Dec. 17 saw temperatures plummet to their lowest in years. The low temperature registered in Menno was -27 on Sunday, Dec. 18. The forecast for the holiday weekend indicates temperatures will be in the high-20s to mid-30s before dropping off again Monday, Dec. 26. For the official weather report for Menno, see the table on the lower left portion of this page.