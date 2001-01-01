Dec. 15, 2016

PHOTO BY ERIK KAUFMAN

October Reed, 7, visits with Santa Claus on the stage of the Menno City-School Auditorium during the annual Santa Day and Appreciation Day event. Santa visited with many children of all ages, taking present requests and answering trivia about reindeer and other facts of life about the North Pole. While Santa talked with the children, members of the Menno business community served a free meal to members of the community as a way of saying thank you for their patronage over the past year. The event is sponsored yearly by the Menno Community Club.