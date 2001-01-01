PHOTOS BY ERIK KAUFMAN

Dave Mensch, who, along with his wife Bubbles, founded the Menno Pioneer Power Show, oversees workers and equipment near the sawmill exhibit at the Pioneer Acres grounds Saturday, Sept. 24.Pieces of equipment give the impression of a partially-buried tractor near the entrance of Pioneer Acres Saturday morning, Sept. 24.The Farmall 806 owned by Jim and Lanette Muchmore and the Farmall 560 owned by Marc Mooney were the featured tractors at the 30th annual Menno Pioneer Power Show. International Harvester was the featured line of tractor at the 2016 show.Visitors to the Menno Pioneer Power Show observe the process of making molasses Saturday afternoon, Sept. 24.The large Corliss engine in the Steam Building attracted a large number of spectators at the Menno Pioneer Power Show last weekend. The large machine operates in near silence, with the large flywheel turning under steam power.Tractors line up prior to beginning the antique car and tractor parade at the Menno Pioneer Power Show last weekend.Bruce Anderson his Model A Ford in the antique car and tractor parade at Pioneer Acres last weekend. The car has been in Anderson's family for several generations.The big red barn at the Pioneer Acres site was once again the home for toys and collectibles at the 2016 Menno Pioneer Power Show. The ground floor of the barn also hosted the concession stand and the pancake and sausage breakfast.A lineup of International Harvester tractors of various vintage and models sit in a row in the tractor display area at the Menno Pioneer Power Show Saturday, Sept. 24.Stationary engines whirl away on the Pioneer Acres grounds north of Menno Saturday afternoon, Sept. 24. Engines of all shapes and sizes were on display at the the Menno Pioneer Power Show, which celebrated its 30th anniversary in 2016.A Stanley Steamer automobile was on hand for viewing and rides at the Menno Pioneer Power Show last weekend.Crowds gathered along the antique car and tractor parade route to get a glimpse of equipment from the past.Tractors of all makes and models lined up as they prepared to pass by the crowds gathered for the antique care and tractor parade Saturday, Sept. 24.