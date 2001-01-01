The Menno High School marching band started off the parade at Menno Band Day. The event is now in its 10th year after having been reborn in 2006 after a decade-long hiatus.
Members of the Viborg-Hurley High School marching band make their way down Fifth Street in Menno Friday morning, Sept. 23 as part of Menno Band Day.
The Tea Area High School marching band begins a routine during the parade portion of Menno Band Day.
Abigail Bradley, Raelynn Taylor and Hannah Bradley mimic the marching bands as they watch the parade at Menno Band Day.
PHOTOS BY ERIK KAUFMAN