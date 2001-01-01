Aug. 4, 2016
Tom Sattler, pitcher for the Menno Mad Frogs, delivers the ball during the team’s game against the Irene Cardinals in the championship game of the District 6B Amateur Baseball Tournament in Tabor Saturday evening, July 30 while Damion Robish plays first base in the background. The Mad Frogs defeated the Cardinals 9-5 to claim the title, going undefeated in the tournament. The Mad Frogs were scheduled to play in the South Dakota State B Amateur Baseball Tournament at Cadwell Park in Mitchell Wednesday, Aug. 3 at 8 p.m. against the Dell Rapids Mudcats. If the team advances past the first round, they would face the winner of the Harrisburg versus Dimock-Emery Sunday, Aug. 7 at 7:30 p.m.
PHOTO BY ERIK KAUFMAN
