Aug. 4, 2016 - Menno Mad Frogs take District 6B title

PHOTOS BY ERIK KAUFMAN

Macon Oplinger (24), covers third base and looks a runner for Irene back to second during the Mad Frogs’ final game of the District 6B Amateur Baseball Tournament in Tabor Saturday evening, July 30. In the background, Menno Mad Frogs players Josh Berndt and Tyler Miller look on. The Menno squad was scheduled to play their first round game in the 2016 South Dakota State B Amateur Baseball Tournament Wednesday night against Dell Rapids.Cody Ulmer takes a cut for the Menno Mad Frogs Saturday night in Tabor. The Mad Frogs advanced through the District 6B Tournament without losing a game.Doug Hall takes a swing for the Menno Mad Frogs baseball team during the championship game of the District 6B Amateur Baseball Tournament in Tabor Saturday evening, July 30. The Mad Frogs topped the Cardinals 9-6. Both teams will play in the 2016 South Dakota State B Amateur Baseball Tournament in Mitchell this week.