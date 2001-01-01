Aug. 25, 2016

PHOTO BY ERIK KAUFMAN

Shawn Black, manager of Menno Food Market, chats with visitors at a customer appreciation lunch at the Ramers-Bender Post 152 of the American Legion in Menno Saturday morning, Aug. 20. The event, which drew a crowd that filled the venue for over two hours, also doubled as an opportunity for the public to greet and thank Black for his time managing the store. Black will step down as manager of the store as it transitions to new ownership in September, as well a potential move to Highway 18. For more on the ownership change at Menno Food Market, watch upcoming issues of the Hutchinson Herald.