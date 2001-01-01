Aug. 18, 2016





New school year at hand

Brian Schmuck, a science teacher at Menno Public School, does some work on a Promethean smartboard in his classroom Monday morning, Aug. 15. Schmuck was one of dozens of teachers who were on campus early this week getting their classrooms ready for the influx of students that is expected when the 2016-17 school year begins Wednesday morning, Aug. 24. The Promethean smart board will be a feature in several classrooms this school year. The electronic devices fill the role of traditional blackboards and whiteboard while also allowing a greater degree of connectivity and interactivity between students, teachers and the lesson material being taught. The boards will complement traditional teaching tools such as textbooks, which can be seen in the foreground. The start of the school year also means the start of high school athletics. See last week’s Hutchinson Herald for the full schedules of all three sports.