Feb. 7, 2019
Members of the Menno High School Drama Department perform at the South Dakota State One-Act Play Festival Thursday, Jan. 31 in Aberdeen. The troupe brought home a superior overall play performance for the second year in a row for their work on the play “I Don’t Want To Talk About It.” Above, from left to right, Isabella Hogeland, Caden Fischer, Kaylie Schempp, Logan Klaudt and Grace Nusz perform a scene during the competition. For more photos from the state competition, visit the South Dakota Public Broadcasting website.
PHOTO COURTESY OF SDPB