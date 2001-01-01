Jan. 24, 2019

PHOTO BY ERIK KAUFMAN

Logan Klaudt, who plays Kyle in the Menno High School one-act play production of “I Don’t Want To Talk About It,” performs on stage Saturday afternoon, Jan. 19 at the Menno City-School Auditorium. The dramatic play deals with the topic that growing up in the world today is hard and looks at the experiences of teens as they deal with issues such as mental illness, bullying and suicide. The troupe was expected to compete at the District III One Act Play Competition in Mitchell Tuesday, Jan. 22 for a chance to advance to the state festival. Watch upcoming issues of the Herald for more images from the Menno High School production.