Nov. 1, 2018
Wolves earn shot at Round of 16
Jaedyn Oplinger (2) and Kiara Nusz (15) go up for the block during Menno’s postseason match against the Gayville-Volin Raiders at the 2018 Region 5B Volleyball in Tournament in Emery Tuesday, Oct. 20. The No. 4 Wolves beat the No. 5 Raiders in a five-set thriller, winning 25-22, 15-25, 29-27, 20-25, 15-12. Menno moves on to face No. 1 Bridgewater-Emery Thursday, Nov. 1 in Emery for a chance to play in the Round of 16; the match will begin at 6 p.m. The second contest Thursday night will feature No. 2 Canistota against No. 3 Freeman Public — also for a chance to advance to the Round of 16.
PHOTO BY ERIK KAUFMAN