Sept. 13, 2018

PHOTO BY JEREMY WALTNER

Officials involved with the new Hutchinson County Courthouse are pictured during a groundbreaking ceremony near the location of what will be a new, 22,000 square-foot county building on the north edge of Olivet. The Sept. 7 groundbreaking officially marks the beginning of what is expected to be a year-long project, with a completion date of October 2019. Voters gave the Hutchinson CountyCommission the go-ahead to replace its decaying courthouse with a new one in a special election held in April. Pictured are, facing east from left: Hutchinson County commissioners Steve Friesen, Larry Mehlhaff, Brad Henke, Leon Edlund and Jerome Hoff; building committee members Diane Murtha, Tammy Miller and Tony Dewald; and Keith Reiners and Jim Weber of Puetz Construction, which ismanaging the $5 million project.