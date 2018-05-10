May 10, 2018

PHOTO BY ERIK KAUFMAN





Happy Mother's Day!

Area students showed their love for their mother with tributes printed in this week's issue of the Hutchinson Herald! Click to view below.

First responders from the Menno Fire Department, Menno Ambulance Service, Menno Police Department and Hutchinson County Sheriff’s office, among others, took part in a mock accident drill at the Menno Athletic Complex Wednesday afternoon, May 2. The drill was an exercise in rescue techniques as well as a demonstration for Menno Public School students and staff on what emergency crews do at the scene of an accident. Four students from Menno Public School took part in the drill playing crash victims suffering a variety of injuries. See page 15 for more images from the drill.