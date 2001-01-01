April 12, 2018

PHOTO BY ERIK KAUFMAN

Hutchinson County voters gave a big thumbs up to new courthouse in Olivet at a special election Tuesday, April 10. The “yes” contingent carried the day by a long shot as voters OK’d the commission’s resolution to build a new courthouse almost 2-to-1 — 1,118 to 582; that’s an approval of 66 percent. The county election was held after a petition challenged the commission’s plan to build a new courthouse to replace the currentbuilding, the original section ofwhich was built in 1881. Above, Election workers Carol Harvey, Laura Harris, Joan Nusz and Marion Auch prepare to welcome voters at the Menno Fire Hall, the polling place for Precinct 1, Tuesday morning, April 10. Watch for more information on the April 10 vote in next week's edition of the