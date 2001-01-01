March 29, 2018

PHOTO BY ERIK KAUFMAN

Hurdles carrying the Menno Wolves name sit on the track at the Menno Athletic Complex Monday morning, March 26. The Menno High School girls and boys track and field teams will get underway next week in Scotland. The Wolves will host two meets in Mennoin 2018 - the Menno Relays Thursday, April 12 and the Erv Ptak Relays Thursday, April 26. Ashton Vaith, a runner for Menno High School, performed well at the Dan Lennon Relays in Vermillion Tuesday, March 20.The senior won the overall girls 60 meter hurdles event, posting a time of 9.48 in the preliminary heat, 9.53 in the semi-final heat and 9.46 in the finals, edging out other runners from South Dakota, Nebraska and Iowa.