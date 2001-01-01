Jan. 4, 2018

PHOTO BY ERIK KAUFMAN

Alton Mettler, Menno, drives a tractor down Fifth Street during the annual Fourth of July parade in Menno Tuesday morning, July 4 in a photo that appeared on the cover of the July 6, 2017 issue of the. The event again drew big crowds that lined the streets along the parade route. The parade, which featured dozens of entries, lasted approximately an hour. Prizes were awarded in three categories - youth, adult and commercial. Other Fourth of July activities in Menno included the FFA pork barbecue and the traditional baseball game between the Mad Frogs and Scotland.