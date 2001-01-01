Jan. 25, 2018
Members of the Menno High School one-act play troupe gave a dress rehearsal performance of the play “The 9 Worst Breakups of All Time” for students and faculty at the Menno City-School Auditorium Wednesday afternoon, Jan. 17. The cast and crew also performed at the Region IV-B One-Act Play Competition in Mitchell where eight students were recognized for their performances. Pictured above are Eisley Sayler, Trinity Kocourek, Caden Fischer, Jordan Fischer, Anadia Gibson, Carol Johnson and Ashton Vaith.
PHOTO BY ERIK KAUFMAN