Dec. 14, 2017

PHOTO BY ERIK KAUFMAN

The Menno City Council last week agreed to allow the closure of Main Street between Fifth Street and High Street on an as-needed basis during the planned renovation and expansion project at Menno Public School in 2018. Work crews will try to keep at least part of one lane open for local residents at all times while the work is underway. The renovation project will increase the amount of classroom space as well as move the library and wellness center to the location of the courtyard on the south side of the school complex.