Nov. 9, 2017
Ashton Vaith, a defensive specialist with the Menno High School girls volleyball team, dives for the ball during the Menno Wolves’ first-round matchup against Alcester-Hudson in the 2017 Region 5B Volleyball Tournament in Menno Tuesday night, Oct. 31. Her teammate Eisley Sayler looks on in the background. The Wolves fell in three sets 15-25, 25-27 and 24-26. The Wolves, who entered the tournament as the No. 4 seed, complete their season with an overall record of 14-11.
PHOTO BY ERIK KAUFMAN