Sept. 28, 2017 - Menno Pioneer Power Show

PHOTOS BY ERIK KAUFMAN

A sign promoting Massey-Harris tractors greets visitors at the 2017 Menno Pioneer Power Show Saturday morning, Sept. 23.Antique farm equipment from many manufacturers were on display at the Pioneer Acres site north of Menno.Steam power was used to drive the saw mill demonstration Saturday, Sept. 23.Skies were gray Saturday and Sunday, but only a small amount of rain fell over the weekend.Volunteers demonstrate the board planer at the saw mill exhibit at the Menno Pioneer Power Show last weekend.Bruce Handel drives a Massey-Harris 101 Senior tractor during the antique car and tractor parade Saturday afternoon, Sept. 23. Handel's tractor was the featured machine at the 2017 Menno Pioneer Power Show.A collection of salesman samples were on display at the Farm Emporium exhibit at the Power Show. The display was part of the collection of the late Willard Zeeb, a longtime supporter and exhibitor at the show who passed away recently.Tractors of all types and vintages were on display around the Pioneer Acres grounds.A large collection of hats is on display in the Steam Building exhibit on the east side of the Pioneer Acres grounds.Vintage farming techniques – such as corn chopping, steam plowing and threshing – were demonstrated Saturday, Sept. 23 at the Menno Pioneer Power Show.The crowd watches as antique tractors and other vehicles make their way around the parade course Saturday afternoon, Sept. 23.The parade was a chance to see many of the vintage tractors in action.Don Kirschenman, Menno, drives a tractor during the parade Saturday afternoon, Sept. 23.A variety of toys, including dolls, and other amusements were on display at the Red Barn as part of the toy show portion of the Menno Pioneer Power Show.The upstairs of the Red Barn traditionally hosts the toy show event.Cindy Kirschenman prepares to do some embroidery in the crafts building during the 2017 Menno Pioneer Power Show.There were many things to do for everyone at the Power Show. Above kids take a break from the vintage equipment to play a round of miniature golf.Visitors could get an up-close view of a home built in 1882.Attendees of the Menno Pioneer Power Show could find many different kinds of vintage machines in the central courtyard area at Pioneer Acres.