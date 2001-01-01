Aug. 31, 2017





Menno Fire Department Car Show: Judgment Day

Travis Kemnitz of Springfield (cap) and Travis Tjeerdsma of Avon make note of their findings as they study a 1961 Chevy Apache being shown by Gary Nowstrup of Marion at the Menno Fire Department Car Show Saturday afternoon, Aug. 26. Kemnitz and Tjeerdsma were part of a team of nearly a dozen judges on hand to evaluate and score the more than 70 vehicles that lined Menno’s Fifth Street. The majority of them were cars, said Shannon Herrboldt, an assistant fire chief with the Menno department and organizer of Saturday’s car show, but trucks and motorcycles also lined the street. Saturday’s car show also included participation from the fire department’s auxiliary, which organized a bake sale, bouncy house and barrel train, plus a rib cook-off and contest featuring participation from 10 area groups, including a number of fire departments. For another look at Fifth Street as it was on Saturday, see page 9. Results will be published next week.