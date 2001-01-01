July 27, 2017
The Menno Mad Frogs baseball season came to an end Sunday evening, July 23 when they picked up their second loss in the 2017 District 6B Amateur Baseball Tournament in Crofton, Neb., eliminating them from further post-season play. The Mad Frogs fell to Wynot, Neb. in a 6-7 comeback win for the victorious team. In the second game for the Mad Frogs, a pitching duel remained close throughout, but Lesterville topped the Menno 1-3 to advance to the second round of the tournament. Above, Parker Schultz greets teammates during team introductions before the Mad Frogs' game against Lesterville.
PHOTO BY ERIK KAUFMAN
For additional photos from the Mad Frogs' District 6B performance, click here.