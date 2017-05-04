May 4, 2017

PHOTO BY ERIK KAUFMAN

Trey Bohlmann, a member of the Menno High School boys track and field team, competes in the discus event during the Erv Ptak Relays in Menno Thursday afternoon, April 27. Bohlmann took first place in the event with a distance of 145-11. His performance helped power the boys to a third-place finish at the meet. The girls team had an even better afternoon, taking first place out of seven teams. For the full list of finishers for the Wolves, see page 9 of the print edition of the