2017 State B Track Meet

PHOTOS BY ERIK KAUFMAN AND JEREMY WALTNER

Ashton Vaith, a junior at Menno High School, approaches the finish line during the preliminary round of the girls 100 meter hurdles at the South Dakota State Track and Field Meet Friday morning, May 26. Vaith made the finals and took fifth place overall, posting a time of 16.26.Eisley Sayler prepares to hurl the discus at the state track meet Friday morning, May 26. Sayler scratched on three attempted throws. Sayler also logged a distance of 30-03.25.Trey Bohlmann hurls the discus during competition at the 2017 South Dakota State Track and Field Meet Friday, May 26. Bohlmann threw a distance of 125-08 to give him 17th place.Joe Grassmid rounds the bend during the boys 3,200 meter run at the state track meet Friday, May 26. Grassmid posted a time of 11:06.49, which put him in 18th place in the event.