Nov. 24, 2016

PHOTO BY ERIK KAUFMAN

Larry Kirschenman and Kristi Broderson mingle at the Menno- Olivet Care Center gala fundraiser Saturday evening, Nov. 19 at the Menno City-School Auditorium. The event, which was held for the second year in a row, again drew local supporters of the facility for a night of food, socializing and music all wrapped into a 1950s theme - "Rockin' To The Oldies." Those who purchased tickets were treated to ice cream sodas, a variety of appetizers and a build-a-burger main course in the tradition of a drive-in restaurant. A dance followed the evening-long affair. Those in attendance also had a chance to take part in the silent auction for items donated by the Menno community and beyond. The funds brought in through the event will be put toward new concrete in the front parking lot of the Menno-Olivet CareCenter.