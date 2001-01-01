Oct. 27, 2016

PHOTO BY ERIK KAUFMAN

The 30th annual Oktoberfest drew hundreds of visitors and locals to the Menno City-School Auditorium to celebrate the heritage of the Germans from Russia who settled this area in the late 1800s. The event traditionally includes an authentic German meal and a musical act performance following. Oktoberfest is organized by the Sodak Stamm Germans from Russia Heritage Society. The following is an excerpt or a report on the first Oktoberfest that appeared in the Sept. 24, 1986 issue of the. “There were approximately 650 people present at the Menno Auditorium on Saturday night for the Oktoberfest sponsored by the Sodak Stamm Chapter of the Germans from Russia Heritage Society. The menu consisted of ethnic German foods such as bratwurst, hot potato salad, Kuchen, kase knopflen, fleisch kuchlen and other food. Following the meal, a presentation was given on Germany during World War II by Kitty Werthmann of Pierre. Following the presentation a polka dance was held. There were various displays of German literature and ethnic books and maps. Many favorable comments were heard on the success of the first Oktoberfest sponsored by the Sodak Stamm Chapter.”